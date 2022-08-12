Camping World Holdings (CWH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.72, changing hands as high as $31.83 per share. Camping World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWH's low point in its 52 week range is $20.8501 per share, with $46.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.81.

