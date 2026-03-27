Camping World Holdings (CWH) Price Target Decreased by 18.40% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is a decrease of 18.40% from the prior estimate of $18.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.04% from the latest reported closing price of $6.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 40.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.04%, an increase of 60.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.12% to 63,143K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 5,780K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing an increase of 31.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,192K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,185K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 42.45% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,969K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 36.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,971K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 46.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 33.49% over the last quarter.

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