Camping World Holdings (CWH) Price Target Decreased by 14.02% to 18.12

The average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) has been revised to $18.12 / share. This is a decrease of 14.02% from the prior estimate of $21.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.66% from the latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.09%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 76,101K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 3,965K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,135K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,716K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares , representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,167K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing an increase of 52.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 63.28% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,852K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 2.62% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,706K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares , representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 52.61% over the last quarter.

