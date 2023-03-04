Camping World Holdings (CWH) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Camping World Holdings said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.32%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.55% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings is $30.49. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from its latest reported closing price of $23.00.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings is $6,776MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.15%, a decrease of 21.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 33,477K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 5,109K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 1,903K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,306K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 96.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 97.59% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,191K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 33.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 66.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,167K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

