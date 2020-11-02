Camping World Holdings Crushes Estimates, Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Leading recreational vehicle (RV) retailer Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) released third-quarter earnings today, and reported a strong beat over analyst estimates. The company said it earned $1.44 per diluted share, while analyst average estimates were $1.10 per share, according to Marketwatch.

For the three month period ended Sept. 30, 2020, Camping World said its total new and used unit sales combined to increase by 18%. Total revenue increased by 21% compared to the prior year period. The company also increased forward guidance and initiated a new $100 million stock repurchase program.

Image source: Getty Images.

Consumers continue to migrate to the RV lifestyle as Camping World reported a 25% increase in new vehicle sales and increases in average selling prices for both new and used units. Rival Winnebago also said in its recent earnings call it was seeing "ongoing and tremendous consumer and dealer demand."

The strong quarter prompted Camping World to raise its full-year 2020 guidance. "Coming off of an extremely positive second quarter, demand remained strong and we were able to achieve record breaking third quarter results," chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis said in a statement. The company said it is raising the estimated range of its 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from a midpoint of $475 million to $505 million.

The company also said its board of directors has authorized a new $100 million stock repurchase program that is good through Oct. 31, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Camping World Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Camping World Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Howard Smith owns shares of Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.