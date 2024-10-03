Camping World Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CWH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.98, changing hands as low as $22.67 per share. Camping World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWH's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $28.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.84.

