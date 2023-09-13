Camping World (CWH) to Solidify Indiana Presence with Edmundson RV

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH — the world's largest recreational vehicle dealer — is set to acquire Edmundson RV in Edinburgh, IN. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. The new location boasts 34 service bays and will cover nearly 18 acres at closing, marking its first exclusive Forest River location in the state.



The move further solidifies its top position in Indiana, bringing the company’s location count to four. This aligns with the company's objective of expanding its dealership network to over 320 locations in the next five years.

Focus on Expansion

The company’s growth strategy includes acquisitions, new store openings and establishing manufacturer-exclusive locations. In the beginning of 2023, CWH established a goal to expand its store count by 50% over the next five years, adding more than 90 locations. Year-to-date, it has successfully opened, acquired, or signed letters of intent for 30 locations, marking a one-third achievement toward the set target.



CWH emphasizes on expanding its core RV business through dealership acquisitions to accelerate company growth further. The company is also exploring innovative approaches that align with its core strengths and resources.



In the second quarter, CWH introduced a new dealership growth strategy called "manufacturer exclusive stores". CWH has secured agreements with several manufacturers to launch these exclusive locations, including Keystone, JACO, Forest River, Airstream, Coachmen, Alliance and Grand Design. These stores will focus on a single manufacturer's new RV lineup while providing used vehicles, service, parts, and finance like traditional dealerships.



CWH aims to establish more than 40 exclusive stores in the next five years, with 11 already in operation, about to be open, or in the acquisition process. Once they reach maturity, these locations are expected to generate revenue ranging from $12-$40 million each.



Going forward, the company remains optimistic about its growth plans. CWH is adjusting its store growth projection plan, surpassing the initial 50% target, on the back of an exceptional surge in opportunities. The company now anticipates exceeding 320 dealerships by the close of 2028, combining acquisitions, new store openings and the manufacturer exclusive locations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Camping World have increased 5.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.4% rise.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Camping World currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. The stock has surged 102.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 54.5% and 180.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.1%, on average. The stock has gained 35.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests increases of 8.7% and 42%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6%, on average. The stock has gained 27.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 44.5% and 117.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Camping World (CWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.