Camping World (CWH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at 73 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 52.1% year over year. In the past 30 days, the consensus estimates for earnings have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.32 billion, suggesting growth of 16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from robust Good Sam revenue growth, acquisitions and new store openings. Robust foot traffic in the stores bode well.



The company’s to-be-reported quarter's results are likely to reflect robust Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles are pegged at $101 million, $529 million and $342 million, suggesting growth of 17.4%, 1.7% and 66.8% year over year, respectively. The consensus mark for revenues for Products, service and other stands at $295 million, indicating an improvement of 10.1% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Camping World currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Camping World Price and EPS Surprise

Camping World price-eps-surprise | Camping World Quote

Stocks Posed to Beat earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



NeoGames S.A. NGMS has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of NeoGames have fallen 27.2% in the past year. NGMS’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 165.8%.

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN has an Earnings ESP of +5.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Shares of Vail Resorts have declined 13.1% in the past year. MTN’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19%.

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +38.68% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of PlayAGS have gained 1.7% in the past three months. AGS’ earnings beat the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 33.3%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.