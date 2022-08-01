Camping World (CWH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.87 per share, down 25.5% year over year. In the past 30 days, the consensus estimate for earnings has remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.03 billion, suggesting a decline of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s second-quarter results are likely to have benefited from an increase in the average selling price of new and used vehicles, acquisitions and new store openings. However, a decline in new vehicles and Products, services and other revenues is likely to have negatively impacted results. High costs are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter-to-be reported.



The company’s quarter-to-be reported results are likely to reflect robust Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance and Used vehicles are pegged at $183 million and $566 million, suggesting growth of 2.8% and 20.4% year over year, respectively. However, the consensus estimate for revenues for Products, services and other is pegged at $274 million, indicating an 11.7% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for revenues for New vehicles revenues is pegged at $984 million, indicating a decline of 7.1% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Camping World currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

