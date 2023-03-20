Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 22.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Camping World will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, down 10.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $6.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.31% and -5.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.3% lower within the past month. Camping World is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camping World has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.38, which means Camping World is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Camping World (CWH)

