Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $39.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 4.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CWH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CWH to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, up 26.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.32% and +20.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.49% higher. CWH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CWH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 51.22, so we one might conclude that CWH is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CWH's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

