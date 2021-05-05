Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $45.72, marking a -5.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.92 billion, up 19.23% from the prior-year quarter.

CWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.48% and +11.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CWH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.88, which means CWH is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CWH's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CWH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

