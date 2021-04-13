Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $39.40, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.77%.

CWH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1833.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.27 billion, up 23.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +10.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.06% higher within the past month. CWH is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CWH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.41.

We can also see that CWH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CWH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

