Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $22.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 12.47% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, down 25.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.05 billion, down 0.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.52 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.77% and +0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.93% higher within the past month. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camping World is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.93, which means Camping World is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.