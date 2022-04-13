Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.96, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 9.51% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, down 0.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, up 5.97% from the prior-year quarter.

CWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.95% and +4.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Camping World is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Camping World currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.36, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.