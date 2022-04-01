Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $27.81, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 11.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 5.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion, which would represent changes of -13.95% and +4.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.66% lower. Camping World currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camping World has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.67.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

