Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $26.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had gained 14.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.05 billion, down 0.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.52 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.77% and +0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Camping World is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Camping World is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.29, which means Camping World is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

