Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $38.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 5.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Camping World is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Camping World is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.4.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.