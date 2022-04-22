Camping World (CWH) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $25.84, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 12.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Camping World is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, up 5.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +4.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. Camping World is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Camping World currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.92, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

