Camping World (CWH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Camping World (CWH) reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $2.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of -3.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 18897 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 19659.4.

: 18897 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 19659.4. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 17774 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16669.98.

: 17774 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16669.98. Average selling price - New vehicles : $42,383 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46,719.24.

: $42,383 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46,719.24. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $35,049 versus $35,502.87 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $35,049 versus $35,502.87 estimated by three analysts on average. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles : $6,537 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6,415.63.

: $6,537 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6,415.63. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $247.76 million versus $265.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.

: $247.76 million versus $265.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $166.93 million versus $179.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.

: $166.93 million versus $179.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $622.96 million compared to the $591.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $622.96 million compared to the $591.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $800.90 million versus $916.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.7% change.

: $800.90 million versus $916.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.7% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.85 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.

: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $11.12 million compared to the $12.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11.12 million compared to the $12.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $51.04 million versus $51.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

Shares of Camping World have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

