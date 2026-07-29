Camping World (CWH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Camping World (CWH) reported revenue of $1.93 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 22,312 compared to the 24,474 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22,312 compared to the 24,474 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $29,188.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30,687.19.

: $29,188.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30,687.19. Average selling price - New vehicles : $38,950.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36,510.66.

: $38,950.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36,510.66. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 19,882 compared to the 19,738 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19,882 compared to the 19,738 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $869.05 million versus $897.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

: $869.05 million versus $897.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $580.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $609.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $580.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $609.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $217.56 million compared to the $227.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $217.56 million compared to the $227.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $10.8 million compared to the $11.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $10.8 million compared to the $11.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans : $54.63 million versus $56.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $54.63 million versus $56.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $1.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $201.68 million compared to the $206.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $201.68 million compared to the $206.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Gross Profit- RV and Outdoor Retail- New Vehicles: $95.06 million versus $110.1 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>

Shares of Camping World have returned -17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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