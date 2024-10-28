Camping World (CWH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Camping World (CWH) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 19,943 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,281.

: 19,943 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,281. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 14,065 compared to the 14,992 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14,065 compared to the 14,992 average estimate based on two analysts. Average gross profit per unit - Used vehicles : $5,771 compared to the $4,947.60 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $5,771 compared to the $4,947.60 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $31,798 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29,984.01.

: $31,798 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29,984.01. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles : $5,586 versus $5,790.29 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5,586 versus $5,790.29 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans : $50.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $50.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $824.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $722.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

: $824.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $722.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $447.24 million compared to the $458.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year.

: $447.24 million compared to the $458.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $10.90 million compared to the $12.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

: $10.90 million compared to the $12.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $166.26 million compared to the $160.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $166.26 million compared to the $160.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $224.84 million compared to the $233.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

Shares of Camping World have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.