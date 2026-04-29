Camping World (CWH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Camping World (CWH) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -6.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit sales - New vehicle : 15,218 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,854.

: 15,218 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,854. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $29,990.00 compared to the $30,375.75 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29,990.00 compared to the $30,375.75 average estimate based on two analysts. Average selling price - New vehicles : $38,618.00 versus $37,794.91 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $38,618.00 versus $37,794.91 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 13,464 compared to the 15,233 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13,464 compared to the 15,233 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $587.69 million compared to the $600.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $587.69 million compared to the $600.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $403.78 million versus $464.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $403.78 million versus $464.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $158.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.

: $158.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $10.15 million versus $10.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $10.15 million versus $10.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans : $48.46 million versus $48.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $48.46 million versus $48.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $146.1 million compared to the $150.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $146.1 million compared to the $150.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Gross Profit- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, Service and Other: $75.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.93 million.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>

Shares of Camping World have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camping World (CWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.