Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $40.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 11.22% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CWH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $2.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, up 26.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $6.58 billion, which would represent changes of +51.37% and +20.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.72% higher. CWH is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CWH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.52, so we one might conclude that CWH is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CWH has a PEG ratio of 0.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.