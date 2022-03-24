Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $29.81, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had gained 1.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Camping World is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, up 5.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.95% and +4.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.84% lower. Camping World currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camping World has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.79, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

