Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $37.60, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 2.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Camping World will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.32 billion, up 16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Camping World is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.22, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

