Camping World (CWH) Moves 10% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Camping World (CWH) shares ended the last trading session 10% higher at $48.43. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Camping World surged following the company's solid first-quarter 2021 results. Moreover, the company raised its 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance. It now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $770 million to $810 million, up from the prior estimate of $640 million to $690 million. Going forward, the company expects to benefit from strong demand trends coupled with expansion initiatives and digital efforts.

This recreational vehicle retailer and services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1900%. Revenues are expected to be $1.27 billion, up 23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Camping World, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CWH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).


