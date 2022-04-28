Camping World (CWH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $25.59, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 13.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 7.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 4.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $7.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.26% and +4.56%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.47% lower. Camping World currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Camping World's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.88, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

