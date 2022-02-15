Camping World (CWH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $33.24, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 11.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.54%.

Camping World will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Camping World currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camping World has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.96.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.