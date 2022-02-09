Camping World (CWH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH) closed at $34.64, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 8.66% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Camping World will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.32 billion, up 16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camping World is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.6.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.