Camping World (CWH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $45.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had gained 28.58% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CWH as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1833.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, up 23.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.38% and +10.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.06% higher within the past month. CWH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CWH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.62, so we one might conclude that CWH is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CWH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

