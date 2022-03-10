Camping World (CWH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $31.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 10.97% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.04% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Camping World is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, up 5.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.95% and +4.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.84% lower. Camping World is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Camping World is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.72, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

