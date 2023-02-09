Camping World (CWH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $25.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 0.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 97.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, down 7.79% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.33% lower within the past month. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Camping World is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.46, so we one might conclude that Camping World is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Camping World (CWH)

