Camping World (CWH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed the most recent trading day at $29.52, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 8.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 10.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, down 0.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, up 5.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion, which would represent changes of -13.95% and +4.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.84% lower. Camping World is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Camping World currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.99.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

