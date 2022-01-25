Camping World (CWH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Camping World (CWH) closed at $33.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 15.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 10.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Camping World as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 52.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Camping World is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Camping World is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.18.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

