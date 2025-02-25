Camping World (NYSE:CWH), a retailer of recreational vehicles and related services, announced its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Feb. 25, 2025. The company reported an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.47, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $0.04, marking a 7.8% beat. Camping World's total revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, higher than the expected $1.127 billion. Despite the solid earnings results, the quarter was characterized by ongoing challenges in used vehicle sales and weather-related disruptions, impacting customer activity.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $(0.47) $(0.51) $(0.44) +6.8% Revenue $1.2B $1.127B $1.109B +8.6% Gross Margin 31.3% N/A 31.0% +0.3 pp Adjusted EBITDA $(2.5)M N/A $(8.9)M +72.1%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Camping World operates a national network of RV dealerships and service centers, primarily situated near major highways and within key RV markets. This extensive network positions the company as a one-stop shop for recreational vehicle needs, offering new and used RVs, parts, accessories, and membership-based Good Sam services.

Recently, Camping World has focused its strategic efforts on expanding market share and enhancing profitability. The company is concentrating on optimizing its network through strategic acquisitions, including the integration of seven Lazydays locations, and leveraging its Good Sam membership to boost recurring revenue streams. Key success factors include effective inventory management and the ability to capture new and used RV sales through diversified product offerings.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

In the fourth quarter, Camping World saw new vehicle sales revenue increase by 10.7% to $497.5 million, driven by an 8% rise in new unit sales. Meanwhile, used vehicle sales improved by 8.2% to $348.1 million, with unit sales up by 11.4%.

The average selling price for new vehicles rose by 2.5%, while a 2.8% decline was noted in used vehicle prices. Margin results were mixed; the new vehicle gross margin (15.2%) decreased by 372 basis points, counterbalanced by a 368 basis point increase in used vehicle gross margin. Gross profit grew by 9.7% to $376.9 million, spurred by a boost in finance and insurance gross profit, indicative of successful cross-selling endeavors.

Operational expenditures, primarily selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), rose by 9.1%. This was primarily due to increased employee compensation and advertising spending.

Strategically, the company is prepared for further growth in the Good Sam membership base despite recent declining numbers.

Challenges such as weakening RV margins due to a deflationary market and customer activity disruptions caused by adverse weather, have impacted results. Furthermore, declines in active customer numbers (down 9.5%) and a decrease in Good Sam Club membership (-13.5%) require attention.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, Camping World's management anticipates continued revenue growth driven by strategic acquisitions and market share gains. The company is optimistic about its organic and inorganic growth plans, emphasizing stronger sales and profitability through 2025. CEO Marcus Lemonis highlighted efforts to focus on increasing RV sales and improving gross margins, expecting growth in new unit sales and overall market capture.

Investors should monitor potential shifts in market conditions and the success of planned dealership integrations. Additionally, fluctuations in the RV market, coupled with strategies targeting operational efficiencies, will be areas to watch.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 905% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Camping World. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.