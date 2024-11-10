Camping World among small-cap dividend stocks with juicy returns, Barron’s says

As investors think about the potential impact of Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris, they shouldn’t forget about dividends, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. The bigger impact on dividend payers comes through Trump tax policy. He wants to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21%, boosting net income margins. Tax rates might seem like a tertiary concern for income investors, but dividends are paid out of after-tax income, so the lower the taxes, the more cash can be paid out. Small-cap stocks with attractive dividend yields should be poised to outperform, the author says. Three that fit the bill, with above-average yield and support from Wall Street analysts, include retailer Camping World (CWH) and energy companies Crescent Energy (CRGY), and Kodiak Gas Services (KGS).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CWH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.