Camping World $300M Spot Secondary; price range $20.00-$21.00

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CWH:
- Camping World announces $300M Class A common stock offering
- Camping World files automatic Class A common stock offering
- Alphabet upgraded, Boeing downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Camping World price target raised to $28 from $26 at Roth MKM
- Camping World price target raised to $27 from $25 at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.