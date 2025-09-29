Campbell's (XTRA:CSC) Price Target Decreased by 26.30% to 30.78

The average one-year price target for Campbell's (XTRA:CSC) has been revised to 30,78 € / share. This is a decrease of 26.30% from the prior estimate of 41,77 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25,32 € to a high of 55,66 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of 27,75 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell's. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSC is 0.13%, an increase of 18.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 215,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,626K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,828K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 26.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,248K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,608K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 93.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,579K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,462K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,577K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 62.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

