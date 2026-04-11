Campbell's (XTRA:CSC) Price Target Decreased by 17.85% to 23.00

The average one-year price target for Campbell's (XTRA:CSC) has been revised to 23,00 € / share. This is a decrease of 17.85% from the prior estimate of 28,00 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17,40 € to a high of 53,57 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.51% from the latest reported closing price of 17,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell's. This is an decrease of 560 owner(s) or 47.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSC is 0.15%, an increase of 20.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.11% to 180,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 9,719K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,996K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,268K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,635K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,937K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,516K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 5,403K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.