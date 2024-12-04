Campbell’s: Sovos expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in FY25

Says Sovos continues to exceed expectations. Says consumer and category dynamics continue to show positive progress. Says food overall showing improvement with favorable trends, with full recovery expected into remainder of FY25. Comments taken from Q1earnings conference callpresentation slides.

