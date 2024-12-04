Campbell’s sees 2H organic growth modestly improving from 1H

08:34 EST Campbell’s (CPB) sees 2H organic growth modestly improving from 1H
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CPB:
- Campbell’s sees Q2 adjusted EPS in low 70s range, consensus 82c
- Campbell’s expects stronger operating earnings growth, margin in 2H
- Campbell’s says ‘committed’ to returning cash to shareholders
- Campbell’s says competitive environment remains ‘constructive’
- Campbell’s sees sequential improvement in Q2
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.