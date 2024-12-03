Campbell’s reports Q1 adjusted EPS 89c, consensus 87c

Reports Q1 revenue $2.8B, consensus $2.8B. Mark Clouse, Campbell’s (CPB) President and CEO, said, “Our first-quarter results were largely aligned with our expectations. While navigating this dynamic consumer environment and uneven pace of category recovery, we remain agile, focusing on balancing investments and earnings to meet our commitments for this year and the long term. Our first quarter reflected our successful efforts to achieve that goal, as do our plans for the second quarter, which include the critical holiday season where we expect both top line and market share sequential improvement. We are maintaining our full-year guidance, with the upcoming second quarter being an important indicator of progress in meeting our expectations.” Clouse continued: “In addition, the Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in our quarterly dividend, showcasing our strong earnings, cash flow and confidence in our long-term growth potential.”

