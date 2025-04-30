Stocks

Campbell's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 30, 2025 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $10.7 billion, The Campbell's Company (CPB) is a U.S.-based food and beverage manufacturer. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments, offering brands like Campbell’s, Goldfish, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, and V8 across retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and internationally. The Camden, New Jersey-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, June 4. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $0.65, down 13.3% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Iconic soup and snack food company to report an adjusted EPS of $2.99, down 2.9% from $3.08 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 3% year-over-year to $3.08 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of CPB have decreased 21.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.5% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP7.5% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.74 in Q2 2025, shares of Campbell’s fell 2.9% on Mar. 5 as its revenue of $2.7 billion missed expectations. The company lowered its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance, cutting expected net sales growth to 6% - 8% and adjusted EPS to $2.95 - $3.05. Organic sales declined 2% in the quarter, raising red flags about the strength of its core business despite the boost from the Sovos Brands acquisition.

Analysts' consensus view on Campbell's stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," 10 suggest "Hold," one gives "Moderate Sell," and four advise "Strong Sell." As of writing, CPB is trading below the average analyst price target of $41.21. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPB
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.