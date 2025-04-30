Campbell's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $10.7 billion , The Campbell's Company ( CPB ) is a U.S.-based food and beverage manufacturer. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments, offering brands like Campbell’s, Goldfish, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, and V8 across retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and internationally. The Camden, New Jersey-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, June 4.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the Camden, New Jersey-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $0.65 , down 13.3% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Iconic soup and snack food company to report an adjusted EPS of $2.99, down 2.9% from $3.08 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 3% year-over-year to $3.08 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of CPB have decreased 21.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 8.5% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 7.5% return over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.74 in Q2 2025, shares of Campbell’s fell 2.9% on Mar. 5 as its revenue of $2.7 billion missed expectations . The company lowered its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance , cutting expected net sales growth to 6% - 8% and adjusted EPS to $2.95 - $3.05. Organic sales declined 2% in the quarter, raising red flags about the strength of its core business despite the boost from the Sovos Brands acquisition.

Analysts' consensus view on Campbell's stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," 10 suggest "Hold," one gives "Moderate Sell," and four advise "Strong Sell." As of writing, CPB is trading below the average analyst price target of $41.21.

