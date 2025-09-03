Campbell's Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - The Campbell's (CPB) reported fourth-quarter net profit attributable to the company of $145 million compared to a loss of $3 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.48 compared to a loss of $0.01. Adjusted net earnings was $185 million, down 2%. Adjusted EBIT decreased 2% to $321 million. Adjusted net earnings per share was $0.62 compared to $0.63. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said adjusted EPS reflects $0.06 benefit of the additional week partially offset by a $0.02 tariff impact and $0.02 impact from divestitures.

Net sales in the quarter increased 1% to $2.3 billion. Organic net sales decreased 3% to $2.2 billion primarily driven by lower volume/mix, partially related to the expected reversal of the favorable timing of shipments in the third quarter related to the implementation of the company's existing enterprise-resource planning system for Sovos Brands.

Fiscal 2025 was a 53-week year, with the additional week falling in the fourth quarter. The company noted that additional week is estimated to have contributed 7% to net sales, 9% to adjusted EBIT and 10% to adjusted EPS, or $0.06 per share, to fourth quarter results.

For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted EPS in a range of $2.40 to $2.55.

