Campbell's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Organic Sales Up on Volume Gains

The Campbell's Company CPB reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings declined year over year while net sales increased. Results benefited from improved in-home consumption, especially in Meals & Beverages. While Snacks showed mixed performance, the company is refining its strategy to stay competitive across all brands amid a dynamic market.



Reflecting its year-to-date performance, Campbell’s is reaffirming its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance originally issued on March 5, 2025, excluding the impact of tariffs. However, adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are now projected to be at the lower end of the guidance range, primarily due to a slower-than-expected recovery in the Snacks segment. The tariff outlook remains uncertain amid ongoing legal challenges.

CPB’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

Adjusted earnings were 73 cents, down 3% year over year, due to increased adjusted net interest expenses, partly made up by higher adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). However, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Net sales of $2,475 million grew 4% year over year while surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,437.3 million. The year-over-year increase in the top line stemmed from the benefit of the Sovos Brands acquisition. Organic net sales rose 1%, mainly due to a 2% positive volume/mix impact, somewhat offset by planned lower net pricing.



The company’s adjusted gross profit rose to $745 million from $740 million, while the adjusted gross profit margin declined 110 basis points (bps) to 30.1%. The margin decrease was primarily due to cost inflation, supply-chain expenses, unfavorable net pricing and acquisition-related impacts. These were somewhat mitigated by supply-chain productivity gains, cost-saving initiatives and favorable volume/mix.



Adjusted marketing and selling expenses rose 5% to $207 million, primarily due to the impact of the recent acquisition. In contrast, adjusted administrative expenses declined 4% to $150 million, mainly reflecting benefits from cost-saving initiatives. This decrease was partially offset by higher general administrative costs, inflationary pressures and acquisition-related expenses. The adjusted EBIT increased 2% to $362 million.

Decoding CPB’s Segmental Performance

Meals & Beverages: Net sales reached $1,463 million, up 15% year over year, driven by the acquisition. Excluding the effects of the acquisition and the noosa divestiture, organic net sales grew 6%, driven by strong performance in U.S. soup, Rao’s pasta sauces and the Canada market, partially aided by favorable shipment timing. A 7% increase in volume/mix contributed to growth, partially offset by a 1% decline in net price realization. U.S. soup sales rose across key categories, including condensed soups, broth and ready-to-serve soups. Segment operating earnings rose 8%.



Snacks: Net sales totaled $1,012 million, down 8% year over year. Excluding the impact of the Pop Secret divestiture, organic net sales were down 5%, primarily due to decreased sales of Goldfish crackers, third-party partner and contract brands, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Late July snacks and Lance sandwich crackers. The decline was caused by a 5% drop in volume/mix, with net price realization remaining flat. Segment operating earnings fell 13%.

Looking at CPB’s Other Financial Metrics

As of the end of the reported quarter, Campbell's had cash and cash equivalents of $143 million and a total debt of $6,896 million. The company generated $872 million in net cash from operating activities for the nine months ended April 27, 2025. Capital expenditures were $296 million in the said period.



CPB paid $343 million in cash dividends and repurchased nearly $60 million during the period.

As of the end of the fiscal third quarter, the company had approximately $200 million remaining under its anti-dilutive share repurchase program and $301 million under the September 2021 strategic share repurchase program.



As of the end of the fiscal third quarter, Campbell's generated almost $110 million in savings under its cost savings program of $250 million announced in September 2024.



CPB’s Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The company forecasts fiscal 2025 net sales growth of 6-8%. Organic net sales are expected to range from a 2% decline to flat year over year. Adjusted EBIT is estimated to grow 3-5%. The adjusted EPS is expected to decline 4-1%, in the range of $2.95-$3.05 compared with $3.08 reported in fiscal 2024.



If the current tariff actions remain in effect, Campbell’s estimates an additional headwind of three-five cents per share to its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS. This potential impact is not included in the company’s fiscal 2025 guidance, given the rapidly evolving tariff and trade landscape.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 17.6% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 4.8%.

