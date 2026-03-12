Campbell's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Sales Down 5% Y/Y

The Campbell's Company CPB reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both net sales and earnings experienced year-over-year declines.

CPB’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 51 cents, down 31% year over year, due to lower adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”). The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.

Net sales of $2,564 million decreased 5% year over year, and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,606 million. Organic net sales, which exclude divestitures, decreased 3% to $2.6 billion, due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix, while net price realization remained neutral.



The company’s adjusted gross profit fell to $710 million from $815 million, which missed our estimate of $753.6 million. The adjusted gross profit margin declined 270 basis points (bps) to 27.7%. The margin decrease was primarily due to cost inflation, supply-chain expenses, tariff impacts and unfavorable volume/mix, partly offset by cost-saving measures, supply-chain productivity gains and modest price realization.



Adjusted marketing and selling expenses decreased 3% to $248 million, primarily due to reduced selling expenses and ongoing cost-reduction initiatives.



Adjusted administrative expenses dipped 3% to $152 million, reflecting cost-saving efforts, partially offset by higher benefit-related costs and inflationary pressures.



The adjusted EBIT dropped 24% to $282 million, mainly owing to reduced adjusted gross profit, somewhat offset by lower adjusted administrative expenses and adjusted marketing and selling expenses. We expected an adjusted EBIT to drop 17% for the quarter.

Decoding CPB’s Segmental Performance

Meals & Beverages: Net sales decreased 4% to $1,650 million for the quarter. Excluding the noosa divestiture, organic net sales declined 2%, caused by lower sales in U.S. soup, Prego pasta sauces, foodservice and V8 beverages, partially offset by growth in Rao’s. Overall sales reflected a 2% decline in volume/mix, partially offset by 1% favorable price realization. Sales were also affected by an estimated 1% headwind from January storm-related shipment delays. We anticipated the segment to decline 3.7% in the fiscal second quarter.



Snacks: Net sales decreased 6% to $914 million in the quarter. Organic net sales also declined 6%. The decline was caused largely by weaker demand for chips and pretzels, as well as supply constraints in fresh bakery products and third-party partner brands, including contract manufacturing. Volume and mix reduced sales by 6%, while price realization remained neutral. We expected the segment to decrease 1.4% in the reported quarter.

CPB’s Other Financial Metrics

As of the end of the reported quarter, Campbell's had cash and cash equivalents of $561 million and a total debt of $7,075 million.



Cash flow from operations for the six months ended Feb. 1, 2026, was $740 million. Capital expenditures were $227 million in the said period. CPB paid $237 million in cash dividends and repurchased nearly $26 million in shares during the period.



As of Feb. 1, 2026, the company had $172 million remaining under its September 2024 anti-dilutive share repurchase program, in addition to $301 million remaining under the September 2021 strategic share repurchase program.



In the fiscal second quarter, Campbell’s delivered $20 million in cost savings, bringing total savings to $180 million toward its fiscal 2028 target of $375 million.

CPB’s Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Campbell’s is lowering its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance. Organic net sales are now expected to range from a decline of 1% to 2% year over year compared with the prior outlook of 1% decline to 1% rise. Adjusted EBIT is projected to decrease 17% to 20%, compared with the previous expectation of a 9% to 13% decline.



Adjusted EPS is now expected to fall 23% to 26%, implying a range of approximately $2.15 to $2.25, compared with the prior forecast of $2.40 to $2.55.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 18.9% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 4.5%.



