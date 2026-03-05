Campbell's Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: What Should Investors Expect?

The Campbell's Company CPB is likely to witness top and bottom-line declines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on March 11, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.61 billion, indicating a decrease of about 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 56 cents per share, suggesting a drop of 24.3% from the figure recorded in the year-ago quarter. CPB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 7%, on average.

Factors Likely to Influence CPB’s Q2 Results

Campbell’s is navigating a pressured second quarter as consumers become increasingly selective in a dynamic operating environment. Top-line performance is expected to be dampened by softness in the snacks category and the structural impact of divestitures like noosa and Pop Secret. Volume and mix challenges remain a factor as the company balances shelf pricing against consumer elasticity across its mainstream portfolio. Our model suggests a 2.6% dip in Snacks segment volumes for the quarter under review.



Profitability is likely to be hurt by significant cost inflation in key inputs like cocoa and eggs, alongside elevated logistics and manufacturing expenses. Management anticipates gross margin to decline by approximately 150 basis points or more as internal productivity efforts struggle to fully neutralize the rising costs. Increased promotional activity and marketing investments, aimed at boosting performance, are further expected to weigh on the bottom line.



External headwinds, particularly steel and aluminum tariffs, continue to strongly impact the simple meals portfolio. With marketing and selling expenses projected at the upper end of the targeted 9% to 10% range, operating earnings remain under considerable pressure. Our model suggests a 210 basis points contraction in adjusted operating margin in the second quarter.



On the positive side, sustained momentum in at-home cooking provides a vital cushion for core meals and beverages brands. Condensed soups and broths remain highly relevant for consumers seeking value, while the super-premium Rao’s brand continues to outpace its category. Strategic holiday activations and consumer-led innovation, such as seasonal Pepperidge Farm cookie launches, offer potential offsets to broader industry headwinds.

Earnings Whispers for CPB Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Campbell's this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Campbell's currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.77 billion. The figure calls for a decrease of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a 21.6% decrease from the year-ago period. CAG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.78 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.61, implying a 4.2% year-over-year decline. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.46 billion, which indicates a decrease of 33.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $2.54, implying 20.4% year-over-year growth. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average.

