Campbell's Launches Two Gluten Free Soups

(RTTNews) - Campbell's Soup Co. (CPB), a food and beverages company, on Tuesday introduced two gluten free soups, the cream of chicken and the cream of mushroom, in its condensed cooking line.

As per the company, the Condensed Gluten Free soups will help serve nearly one out of five Americans who are currently avoiding gluten.

The Gluten Free Cream of Chicken is made with chicken meat that has no antibiotics and farm fresh cream. The Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm fresh cream and has no preservatives.

The products have a suggested price of $1.99 per can and are being rolled onto shelves nationwide throughout the summer.

