News & Insights

Markets
CPB

Campbell's Launches Two Gluten Free Soups

July 11, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Campbell's Soup Co. (CPB), a food and beverages company, on Tuesday introduced two gluten free soups, the cream of chicken and the cream of mushroom, in its condensed cooking line.

As per the company, the Condensed Gluten Free soups will help serve nearly one out of five Americans who are currently avoiding gluten.

The Gluten Free Cream of Chicken is made with chicken meat that has no antibiotics and farm fresh cream. The Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm fresh cream and has no preservatives.

The products have a suggested price of $1.99 per can and are being rolled onto shelves nationwide throughout the summer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.