The Campbell's Company Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Camden, New Jersey-based The Campbell's Company (CPB) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, Campbell’s operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments.

Campbell’s has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. CPB stock has plummeted nearly 11% over the past 52 weeks and 10.7% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 3.1% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, CPB has also lagged behind the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 6.4% decline over the past year and 4.9% dip on a YTD basis.

Campbell’s stock prices declined over 1.5% after the release of its disappointing Q1 results on Dec. 3. While the company’s net sales increased by a notable 10.1% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, this growth was entirely fueled by the acquisition of Sovos Brands and its organic sales for the quarter dipped 1% compared to the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company missed the Street’s topline expectations which unsettled investor confidence. Meanwhile due to higher COGS and other operating expenses its pretax earnings increased by a modest 2.5% year-over-year to $367 million and due to higher interest expense its net income dropped 6.8% year-over-year to $218 million.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in July, analysts expect CPB to deliver a modest 2.3% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP earnings to $3.15 per share. On a positive note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering the CPB stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy,” eight “Hold,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bearish than three months ago when four analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Jan. 24, Stifel analyst Matthew Smith reiterated a “Hold” rating on CPB, while setting a price target of $40.

CPB’s mean price target of $47.18 represents a 26.2% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $56 suggests a 49.8% upside potential.

